The local Senior Send-off Committee has made a difficult decision to cancel this year's event, which is typically held the night of high school graduations.
The decision was made because of the constantly changing COVID-19 guidelines and the large gathering that usually accompanies the Senior Send-Off, said coordinator Christina Rozier.
“It was extremely difficult. We wanted very badly to make sure they had a celebration,” Rozier said. “But when it came down it, we weren’t able to make it happen.”
Last year’s send-off drew 642 students. Rozier said the committee couldn’t guarantee social distancing with that many potential attendees. The send-off is usually a fun, interactive experience and would have been even more memorable this year because many senior friends haven’t seen each other in months.
“I think it would just be difficult to social distance the kids during that,” Rozier said. “They’re celebrating their graduation and they want to talk with their friends.”
The committee is doing its best to give the Class of 2020 some sort of recognition. Prizes and other goodies will still be given to the students in the form of go bags.
All the bags will contain snacks and drinks provided by local businesses, along with $20 gift certificates. Winning tickets for larger prizes like a gift certificate for a new bicycle or a mini fridge will be placed in random bags.
The go bags will be given to each school, which will decide whether to hand them out during graduation or their respective rehearsals. All 2020 graduates also will receive an invitation to the 2021 Senior Send-Off and there will be specific prizes set aside for them.
“If they do want to come back and they want to celebrate, they are more than welcome,” Rozier said. “We’re trying to give them a chance to maybe experience them when circumstances are better for us.”
Donations for the send-off are down this year compared to others because of the economic struggles around the community. But Rozier said that’s “completely understandable” and she’s seen “overwhelming generosity” from the community during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s one of the reasons for the gift certificates to local businesses.
“The support for the 2020 class has been amazing,” she said.
Another aspect to the cancellation was out-of-town scheduling for the event. A hypnotist from Las Vegas and several vendors from outside Gillette were supposed to be there and the committee was at the deadline for getting them booked, Rozier said.
