CATTLE DRIVE: A 33-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault, strangulation of a household member, false imprisonment and destruction of property after he was found passed out Wednesday afternoon near Reno Drive in Wright. The people who spotted him told deputies that the man, later identified as Aaron Baldwin, was acting strange and fled when they showed up, leaving his wallet behind. When deputies contacted the man at his home on Cattle Drive, Baldwin allegedly refused to cooperate and denied the wallet was his. He then punched his hand through a window from the inside of the residence. A 24-year-old woman contacted by deputies reported multiple instances of domestic violence against her on Nov. 27. There was a previous report at the time of that incident but not enough evidence for an arrest at the time, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Maul. Baldwin was eventually arrested and the destruction of property citation came when he allegedly destroyed a camera in the deputy patrol car.
