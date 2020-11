Results from CCHS mock election

The students didn’t just vote for president in the mock election; they also voted for U.S. senator and representative, county commissioner, school board and local issues like the lodging tax.

The students were reliably Republican, awarding victories to Cynthia Lummis for senator with 83.3% of the vote, Liz Cheney for representative with 64.3% and Del Shelstand (62.3%) and Colleen Faber (47.1%) for county commissioners.

The top-four vote-getters for school board were Lisa Durgin (52.4%), Ken Clouston (47.1%), Heidi Gross (38.4%) and Heidi Herrmann (37.9%), which differed from the actual results in the county.

Finally, the students voted overwhelmingly against the lodging tax with 60% of students opposing the tax.