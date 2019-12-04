A story in Friday’s News Record incorrectly gave details of a crash. Tyler Lacrosse and Antonio Galan were heading northbound on Wyoming Highway 59 when Lacrosse — trying to pass drivers in a no-passing zone —swerved into Galan to avoid a vehicle heading southbound.

