A story in Friday’s News Record incorrectly gave details of a crash. Tyler Lacrosse and Antonio Galan were heading northbound on Wyoming Highway 59 when Lacrosse — trying to pass drivers in a no-passing zone —swerved into Galan to avoid a vehicle heading southbound.
Correction
Gregory Hasman
