During a week in which Gov. Mark Gordon entered quarantine and two Gillette City Council members had to quarantine as well, Campbell County saw its number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow.
As of Friday morning, there were 1,291 confirmed cases in the county along with 120 probables. Of those cases, 735 are still active, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The number of deaths from the virus in the state rose from 87 last week to 105 as of Friday morning. One of those deaths was attributed to a Campbell County, a man who died last month, the WDH reports.
On Wednesday, Campbell County’s rolling 14-day positivity rate was 25.7%, the highest in the state. By comparison, Wyoming’s average was 10.3%.
Wyoming recorded 12,954 confirmed cases and 2,455 probables since the pandemic began and had 9,709 active cases as of Friday morning.
More than 1,000 active cases were added in Wyoming since Sunday.
This week, Campbell County Memorial Hospital has seen its highest number of COVID-19 patients at one time.
As of Friday morning, the hospital had 12 COVID-19 patients in its care, two of which are in the ICU, said Dane Joslyn, Campbell County Health spokeswoman.
“Definitely took a little bit of a spike here in the last couple days,” she said.
There were six COVID-19 patients earlier in the week week, Joslyn said, which is about the hospital’s average of late.
In part because of COVID-19 and in part because of other life-related reasons, staffing at the hospital has been “tight.”
“Not all of it (staffing) is COVID-related,” Joslyn said. “People still have surgeries and other illnesses and families to tend to. It’s definitely tight.”
The surge continued throughout the rest of the state, reaching the governor and the Gillette City Council.
Gordon entered quarantine Monday after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person at a meeting. A press release Monday said that he had tested negative for the virus in his initial rapid test and was awaiting the result of a second COVID-19 test.
He entered self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution, extending until Nov. 11, the press release said.
On Tuesday, two City Council members, Laura Chapman and Nathan McLeland, missed that night’s meeting and were in quarantine awaiting test results, Mayor Louise Carter-King said.
The City Council also decided to go back to holding weekly meetings remotely via Zoom for the foreseeable future in response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community. The council held its meetings over Zoom in mid-March in the early days of the pandemic.
Because of the statewide surge in cases, Wyoming has seen its contact tracing capabilities stretched thin.
In a Friday morning press release, the Wyoming Department of Health said that the “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 cases has made it difficult for state and county public health personnel to keep up with the growing volume of contact tracing efforts relative to earlier in the pandemic.
“To make the most of our available resources we will focus now on following up in a timely manner with residents who have tested positive,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer, in the press release.
“Close contacts may also receive calls at times from public health representatives, but only in certain priority situations and settings.”
Contact tracing includes contacting people who test positive for COVID-19 and determining their recent close contacts who may have been exposed. Then, depending on the circumstances of their interaction, reaching out to those they may have exposed or been exposed by in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We believe our follow up efforts, which we worked on together with our dedicated county partners, helped slow and limit the spread of the virus for many months,” Harrist said. “We will continue to pursue options to expand contract tracing resources and staff.”
