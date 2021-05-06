Campbell County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of felony aggravated eluding, misdemeanor interference and a felony warrant after he led them on a car chase through Gillette around 2 a.m. Thursday.
A patrol car spotted a black 2001 GMC Sierra speeding on Highway 14-16 around 2 a.m. The deputy followed the truck onto Echeta Road, where it was clocked driving 49 mph in a 40 mph zone, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.