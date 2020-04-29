Drive up, park, recline the seat, get your popcorn ready and wait for your name to be called to graduate.
Moorcroft High School is planning a drive-in style graduation ceremony for its seniors beginning at 1 p.m May 17, according to the high school’s Facebook page.
Each graduate will get a parking spot in the school’s parking lot to park in with their families. There will be a stage set up at the front, and radio station KYDT 103.7 FM will broadcast live to all of the cars and trucks, according to the Facebook post.
The graduates will sit in their vehicles in their graduation caps and gowns and wait until their names are called to go up and receive a diploma in front of classmates and family.
The senior class president will welcome the group, and the salutatorian and valedictorian will give speeches.
Parents can get out of their cars to take photos of their graduates, but then they need to return to their vehicles quickly to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the post states.
Moorcroft High School will have a photographer there taking photos of graduates to give to each family for free.
The ceremony also will be streamed live on Facebook.
A parade consisting of all of the cars and trucks of the graduates will run through Moorcroft afterward. The route hasn’t been decided yet, the post states. Graduates can decorate their vehicles for the parade.
Moorcroft High School has about 180 total students enrolled, according to the school’s website.
