Cooper Stevens was running late to the annual awards ceremony at Campbell County High School.
The first few times his name was called, “Cooper Stevens” simply hung in the air with no response. Principal Chad Bourgeois said when Stevens came through the doors, his friends hustled him to the front, pointing out that everyone was waiting for him.
That time management is a running joke among his friends and something Stevens concurs is not his biggest asset.
“It runs in the family,” he said. “We call it ‘Stevens’ time.’”
“He’s not winning any awards for being an early bird,” Bourgeois added.
Although the running jokes on timeliness are warranted, Stevens has applied himself when and where needed to earn a plethora of awards in other categories. His timeliness may not be perfect but academically, Stevens is as close as they come. He’s also made time to stand out as a football and track athlete.
In two weeks, he’ll walk across the graduation stage as a National Merit Scholar, a Presidential Scholars Program semi-finalist, a salutatorian, year-round athlete and CCHS staff’s pick as outstanding male of the year.
On the side, if there can be a side to all that, he enjoys besting teams across the state as part of the Science Olympiad squad. His junior year, he reported a perfect 36 average score on the well-known and often dreaded ACT exam, placing him in the top echelon of test-takers.
“That’s not even close to what I expected,” Stevens said of the test. “I went into it with four hours sleep and a Red Bull.”
That’s just how he rolls.
Even with the mountain of awards that are now tucked into his belt, if anyone speaks with Stevens, there’s no sense of aloofness or even flaunting of what’s already an exceedingly gifted academic career. He’s an ordinary student who deals with the same pressures as his peers.
“Honestly, school’s been easy for me but I also make it more difficult,” he said. “It’s really about managing it all because between sports and different AP (advanced placement) courses, I’m trying to make sure everything’s running smoothly.”
Running accolades
To earn the National Merit Scholar, Stevens said it was similar to any other scholarship application. The difference is the elite test scores, essays and requirements he completed to earn a spot in the top 7,250 students out of 1.5 million who are eligible.
“To be a national merit scholar is really unique,” Bourgeois said. “For me, I don’t know if I’ve seen another one in my last 14 years as principal. There are semi-finalists and finalists, but coming out as a scholar is really remarkable.”
For those who haven’t heard about the Presidential Scholars Program, it’s probably because it’s invite only. Students can’t apply if they’re not invited. More than 5,000 students made the cut and Stevens now sits as one of 628 semi-finalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, made up of up to 32 citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists in May, according to a U.S. Department of Education press release.
With all of the impressive scores, it’s easy to think Stevens flies through answers without a thought. He says that’s untrue. Sometimes he still feels the anxiety that’s frequent before an important test.
“It depends on my level of preparedness,” he said of testing. “The more prepared I am, the more nervous. It’s this weird circle. The more I care about it the more anxious I am but if I haven’t studied I don’t really get nervous.”
At the end of his secondary career, he’s still juggling the day-ins and day-outs of high school. On Tuesday, he helped at a freshman and sophomore track meet. On Wednesday, he took an AP Literature test before making his way to practice. On Friday, he’ll take to the field in shotput and discus before completing an AP Calculus test Monday.
The combo of athleticism and academics is something Bourgeois said stands out from an administrative perspective.
“It’s unique about him that he excels in the classroom but also in competition,” he said. “You don’t always see someone so studious but also a real athletic competitor.”
Stevens will pursue a physics degree from South Dakota School of Mines, where he committed to play football. Although excited about the future, he admitted there are nerves in beginning something new.
“Honestly, just graduating has me nervous,” he said. “It’s a new thing, right? I don’t really know what’s next after this.”
He may miss the graduation practice due to competing at state track, but there’s no need for anyone to worry about him making it in time to cross the stage.
“Oh, I’ll be there,” he said with a smile.
