Another seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Campbell County on Tuesday, bringing its total confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 447, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Of those lab-confirmed cases, 120 are active.
There also are an additional 40 probable cases in the county. Of those confirmed and probable cases in the county, 359 have recovered.
Three more deaths were added to Wyoming’s total on Tuesday, giving the state 57 total COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The three new deaths were all older people with pre-existing health conditions that made them vulnerable to serious illness related to COVID-19, the press release said.
The deaths of two people earlier this month, an older man in Lincoln County and an older woman in Washakie County, were added to the state’s COVID-19 death total Tuesday. An older woman who died in Albany County last week was added to that total as well.
Statewide, the increase in numbers shows that the virus continues to accelerate its spread.
Wyoming’s case count is at 6,740 confirmed cases with another 1,224 probables. There have been 112 new lab confirmed cases in Wyoming in the past 24 hours.
On Sept. 29, there were 287 confirmed cases in Campbell County. The leap to the current 447 cases is a nearly 56% increase over the past 14 days.
As of Tuesday, Fremont County leads Wyoming with 822 confirmed cases, along with 124 probables. Albany County has the next highest total with 793 (121), followed by Laramie with 740 (252), Natrona 691 (126), Teton 646 (33) and Campbell 447 (40).
