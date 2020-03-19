The home and workshop of Campbell County residents Karl Milner and his wife, Kathy Fleck, on Coyote Trial Road about 17 miles west of Gillette burned late Wednesday morning in a fire Milner suspects started with a new piece of equipment in his shop. Nobody was hurt, but Milner said they lost everything.
Ca battle a structure fire on Coyote Trail Road on Wednesday.
