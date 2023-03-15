The Gillette Hockey Association invites everyone to try hockey for free from 5-6 p.m. Friday at the Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex.
Anyone who’d like to join should bring sweatpants or snow pants, a pair of gloves, a helmet and a smile. To register, visit TryHockeyForFree.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.