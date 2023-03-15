Free hockey preview
The Rosenlund family takes on a pair of high school hockey players in January 2022 in an impromptu game at the Sage Bluffs Park ice rink along 4J Road. Anyone wanting to try out hockey for free can do so from 5-6 p.m. Friday at the Spirit Hall Ice Arena.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette Hockey Association invites everyone to try hockey for free from 5-6 p.m. Friday at the Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex.

Anyone who’d like to join should bring sweatpants or snow pants, a pair of gloves, a helmet and a smile. To register, visit TryHockeyForFree.com.

