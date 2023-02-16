Crime Brief Social Image #2

An 18-year-old woman was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening in relation to a string of break-ins in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood.

Video surveillance was able to identify one of the two suspects, Investigator Jason Cody said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.