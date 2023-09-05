Rec Center Floor Damage (copy)
Buy Now

Damage caused by water beneath the floor may cost the county about $450,000 to repair.

 Ed Glazar

The estimate to fix the water-damaged gym floor on one of the basketball courts at the Rec Center isn’t cheap.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.