Payton McGrath was planning a trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, about a month ago to find a dress for her senior prom.
“That kind of got canceled,” the Thunder Basin High School senior said as the novel coronavirus has spread through Wyoming, prompting cancellations of school classes and events.
With Gov. Mark Gordon’s latest public health order extending all closures of schools, non-essential businesses and other public places through at least April 30, McGrath and her senior classmates in Gillette have gone from wondering when their prom will be to if it will happen at all.
A key player on the girl’s Bolts basketball team, McGrath felt the heartbreak of having a long bus ride home after this year’s state tournament was abruptly canceled because of COVID-19 fears.
She there was some relief in the following days with the start of spring soccer practice.
Then that also was postponed, then canceled altogether.
Now the future of local high school proms, one of the most anticipated events for high schoolers, is a question mark as well with public places closed and gatherings limited to no more than 10 people. Another pushback of those orders could run into the May 9 prom date for both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools.
“It kind of all hit me at once that there’s a chance we’re not going to prom, not going to be able to see our friends for awhile,” McGrath said. “Everyone’s kind of scared about it. Everyone’s hoping (a cancellation) doesn’t happen and we can go to prom.”
McGrath held off on getting a dress at first, but senior classmate Jersie Taylor and a few friends had already bought theirs in anticipation of the big night. Taylor and McGrath also already have dates for prom.
Taylor fondly recalls “getting dressed up and all of us looking nice” at prom last year, but she has a feeling this year’s isn’t going to happen.
“I kind of think it’s going to (be canceled), because it’s a huge gathering,” she said. “That would suck. It’s our last time where all of us get together and have a good time.”
Junior Kinsley Larson is on the prom committee at TBHS and said efforts “were pretty far along” in planning for the dance. The committee already had a DJ reserved, had art students making drawings for decorations and already had its “Roaring ’20s” theme mapped out.
“It’s sad to think about missing the prom that we planned and for the seniors to miss their last one,” Larson said.
The prospect of missing out on prom just as prevalent with Campbell County High School students because both dances had been scheduled for the same day and with the same theme.
CCHS senior Breckyn Percifield already had a date and had bought her dress. She also heard that this year’s “Roaring ’20s” theme and the dance overall was supposed to be “so much better” than previous proms.
“It’d be really disappointing not to go with it being my senior year,” Percifield said. “It’s just upsetting, because it’ll probably be the last time I get to go to a dance with some of my good junior friends and my senior friends.”
The business of prom
The possibility of no prom is hitting Gillette’s business district, too. YTT Bridal & Formal Wear on Gillette Avenue is a main provider of tuxedos in the area, but the shop has been quiet lately.
YTT rents about 300 tuxes to prom-goers just in Gillette, but also provides them for proms in Wright, Moorcroft, Sundance and Claremont, owner Debbie Meyers said.
“Prom is a big part of our business and weddings are a big part of our business,” she said.
YTT also sells prom dresses, and Meyers said that by early to mid-April, the shop is usually sold out. But the store has been open only for appointments for nearly a month now and traffic has been scarce.
“We have (the dresses) hanging right now,” Meyers said. “I don’t know if they’re scared there’s not going to be a prom.”
The local floral shops, which rely heavily on prom and other spring events for business, also are seeing the effects of the COVID-19 closures.
Kathy Jones, owner of Spring Creek Designs, said she provides “hundreds” of boutonnieres and corsages every year for prom, but no orders had come in at the start of April.
“Prom, Mother’s Day and graduation — those are things that usually carry us through to the summer,” Jones said. “Without that to carry you into the summer, that’s kind of scary.”
The prospect of no prom is only a part of the effect that COVID-19 has had on the floral industry. It has caused issues all the way up the chain, and the company from Sioux Falls, Idaho, that Jones usually gets her flowers from is struggling.
After a California trucking company shut down because of the pandemic, getting flowers from the usual growers in Florida, California and Holland has been more difficult and more expensive, Jones said. That’s because products are now having to be shipped by FedEx and by other means.
Also, with schools and county offices closed, there are far fewer public places to deliver flowers. Jones said floral shops around the country are starting to close, “but luckily, that hasn’t happened here yet.”
