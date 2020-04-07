New deaths: 4,810 in past 24 hours

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Coverage: Cases reported in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, North Mariana Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands

COVID-19 in the US

Campbell County COVID-19 cases

Case 1: Woman, tested positive March 20, released from home quarantine March 27 (recovered)

Case 2: Woman in her 50s, tested positive March 31, quarantined at home (CCH employee),

Case 3: Teenage boy, tested positive March 31, quarantined at home (recovered)

Case 4: Woman in her 30s, tested positive April 1, quarantined at home

Case 5: Woman in her 60s, tested positive April 1, quarantined out of state

Case 6: Man, tested positive April 2, quarantined at home (contact of a previous case)

Case 7: Man in his 50s, confirmed Friday, has been in close contact with Case 8, quarantined at home

Case 8: Women in her 50s, confirmed Friday, has been in close contact with Case 7, quarantined at home

Case 9: A man in his 60s, quarantined at home