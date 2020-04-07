The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting another of Campbell County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 has recovered.
Two of the county’s nine cases are now classified as recovered, while the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 216 as of Tuesday morning.
The first case, a woman who quarantined at home, also was the first recovery. The second recover is a 15-year-old boy who tested positive March 31 and also quarantined at home, Campbell County Public Health reports.
The WDH reports 2,481 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 1,583 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, 149 of the positive test results were from the state laboratory while 67 came from commercial labs.
None of the local cases required hospitalization at the time they were confirmed, Campbell County Public Health has reported.
Campbell County has so far had 231 tests completed at the state lab and has two tests awaiting results.
Laramie County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 47, followed by Teton County with 41 and Fremont with 38. Natrona County has 26 cases and Sheridan County 12. Eighteen of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
Of the 216 cases in Wyoming, 62 have already recovered and there have so far been no coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health also announced that beginning Tuesday, it will update its case count information once a day at about 3 p.m.
