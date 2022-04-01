The Gillette News Record has been sold to independent publisher J. Louie Mullen of Buffalo.
Mullen bought the newspaper from the Kennedy family, which has been involved in the News Record since 1970.
Mullen, owner of Blackbird LLC, has newspapers in eight states, but his roots remain in Wyoming. He grew up in Newcastle and now lives in Buffalo with his wife, Dr. Lisa Mullen, and their two daughters.
He is part of a second-generation newspaper family. Both of Mullen’s parents are involved in newspapers, and his two brothers also own newspaper companies.
Mullen’s newspaper interests include publications in Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Idaho, Washington, Michigan and Oregon.
“We have always believed that a newspaper is at the heart of a community, and nowhere is that more apparent than in Wyoming,” said Ann Kennedy Turner, who has been with the News Record since 1989. “That’s why we’re pleased that another Wyoming publisher will be at the helm of the News Record.”
“I’m honored the Kennedy family has given me this opportunity to continue their legacy. I’ve looked up to Ann since I was 12 years old when I first met her while picking up a News Letter Journal press run. Small town newspapers are the lifeblood of a community and I look forward to being a small part of Campbell County’s history in this paper of record,” Mullen said. “The Kennedy family is the reason I’m in this business, and I just want to say thank you.”
The Kennedy family partnered with Jack and Chris Nisselius in the News Record in 1970, and bought the newspaper from the Nisseliuses in 1991. The two families were responsible for the newspaper in Gillette for almost 90 years. Bruce Kennedy and Jack Nisselius also owned more than a dozen newspapers in Wyoming and Montana during their partnership.
“It has been my privilege to live here in this great community,” Turner said. “The fun part has been the journalism, the ability to find and write stories — important, fun, sad or interesting — that link people together. It couldn’t have been done without a great staff and the support of the community and businesses within the community.”
The News Record has been a part of the community since 1904. It is the longest operating local business in Gillette.
The sale was effective Friday.
Perhaps, this paper will now be a paper worth reading, rather than skimming over because it's the only news we get in Gillette. Perhaps, now this paper will reflect the values of Wyoming, tell ALL stories, telling truths. Praying it will.
We hope so. Perhaps writers and editors who are not communists will be hired.
Ann...I will miss your personal touch with the News Record but am delighted we will still have a local paper. Wishing you all the best in your new adventures. Thank you.
This news brings such a mix of emotions. The News Record was a part of my life for more than 25 years beginning in 1985. I love Gillette, and was proud of the work our amazing staff contributed to our community. So many memories. Working with you, Ann, was a honor. Now, on to new adventures.
Louie, take care of my paper. 😉 Good luck. I’m sure you will do great things.
