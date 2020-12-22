Several Campbell County churches will host Christmas Eve services on Thursday. Some will be online only while others will be in-person or a mix of both.
- First United Methodist Church: Will host two Christmas Eve events. The first will be for families at 4:30 p.m. where kids will come to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” before picking up a candle and cupcake to celebrate at home. At 7, the church will host an online service where people will go through the biblical Christmas story, sing carols then light a candlelight and sing “Silent Night.” For more information, call 307-686-7339.
- High Plains Community Church: Will host a candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. with a rerun starting at 6:30. The service will include worship, the reading of the Christmas story and a message from Pastor Dan Morgan. The congregation will sing “Silent Night” and encourage people to light candles. For more information, visit hpcchurch.com/christmaseve.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church: A traditional Candlelight Service will be held at 4 and 7 p.m. The later service will be livestreamed on Zoom. Prince of Peace also will host an outdoor candlelight caroling service at 5:30. Hot chocolate and cider will be provided. People are asked to bring a chair and dress warmly. In the case of inclement weather, the service will move indoors. The church is located at 203 W. Flying Circle Drive. For more information, visit gillettepopelca.org/.
- Journey Church Gillette: Will have two online services on at 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday. To attend, visit journeychurchgillette.com.
- Family Life Church: Will host an in-person Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. The church is located at 480 S. Highway 50. For more information, call 307-687-1083.
- St. Matthew’s Catholic Church: Will hold multiple masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas. On Thursday, it will host a bilingual mass at 5 p.m. inside the St. John Paul II Catholic School gym and another at 7:30 in the gym. The church also will have a midnight mass Friday at the church and an online service at 9 a.m. Masks or face coverings are required as well as social distancing. St. Matthew’s is located at 900 Butler-Spaeth Road. For more information, call 307-687-3319.
