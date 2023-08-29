Cody Fuger

Cody Fuger

 Courtesy Photo/City of Gillette

A man accused of going on a crime spree in which he allegedly stole several pickup trucks, drove into multiple buildings and led law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase will undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he’s fit to proceed in court.

