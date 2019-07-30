Miners frustrated over not being paid by a bankrupt coal company blocked a train moving coal from a mine in Harlan County, Kentucky, on Monday and continued their protest into Tuesday.
Blackjewel LLC miners and family members were gathered along the CSX tracks at Sand Hill Bottom near Cumberland. Locked out of work since July 1 and not paid since June 14, the miners said they wanted to block any coal they worked for from being shipped.
The group moved off the tracks at a different location Monday, but some people, including miners’ wives, continued to block the track Tuesday morning.
Cumberland Mayor Charles Raleigh said the protesters don’t seem cowed by the potential to be arrested for trespassing.
“Some of ’em are determined to stand there,” he said. “It wouldn’t look too good arresting a bunch of women.”
Read the rest of this story at the Kentucky Herald-Leader.
