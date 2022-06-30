A silent vigil, search and peaceful protest will take place this weekend for local resident Irene Gakwa who went missing in March.
The candlelight vigil will run from 8-10 p.m. Friday at Lasting Legacy Park. On Saturday, anyone wanting to help search for Gakwa can meet at the Sinclair at the bottom of Gurley Overpass at 7 a.m. That night, a peaceful protest begins at 7 p.m. in front of Irene’s home on Pathfinder Circle. People are asked to meet and park on Enterprise Drive to walk over as a group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.