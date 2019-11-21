Learn how to cut a lady in half, give your friends super hero powers and make invisible objects appear in a magic pencil pouch at “AJ’s Magic Class: Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
In the course, students will learn eight secret magic principles that make all magic tricks possible and discover the real secrets to becoming a true magician as each lesson reveals an important life skill to help build confidence and communication.
