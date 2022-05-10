1000 BLOCK EAST HIGHWAY 14/16: A 26-year-old man was arrested late Monday night for driving while under the influence and no proof of a license after he ran into the Howard Johnson motel after hitting another vehicle in the parking lot. The man was driving a 2010 white Dodge truck when he hit a 2018 Dodge Ram with Arizona registration in the motel parking lot. He then crashed 3 to 4 feet into an occupied room at the motel, according to a press release from the fire department. The man fled from his truck but returned later when officers were on the scene. He said he drank alcohol earlier that night but refused sobriety tests and was arrested, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. There were no injuries and damage to the motel is more than $10,000. There was also severe damage to the front of the man’s truck.
