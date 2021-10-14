Campbell County Health CEO Colleen Heeter has been fired.
During a special meeting Thursday night, the Hospital Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove Heeter from her role as CEO. Former Chief Operating Officer Jerry Klein has been named interim CEO while trustees search for a permanent CEO to lead the organization.
When CCH affiliated with UCHealth last month, Heeter became a UCHealth employee while continuing to lead CCH and answer to the hospital board.
CCH hired Heeter in 2018 to lead the Powder River Surgery Center. She was appointed to chief operating officer in 2019 and stepped into the top position in July of 2020, as the pandemic was taking off.
Her removal is effective Friday morning and the search for a permanent CEO, with the guidance of new affiliate UCHealth, will begin immediately, according to a press release.
As chief operating officer, she lead the CCH response through the cyberattack that crippled the organization in 2019, stepped into the CEO role during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic and helped affiliate CCH with UCHealth this summer.
“She lead us through some tough times,” said Trustee Randy Hite during the meeting. “She did it with strength, she did it with courage and for that I’m greatly appreciative. I wish her the best.”
Check back online and in print for more information on the CCH leadership change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.