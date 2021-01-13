Campbell County Public Health is lining up its COVID-19 vaccination plans for the next few weeks as questions about logistics remain.
Beginning Jan. 22, Public Health will partner with the Campbell County Senior Center to have vaccination sessions for people ages 70 and older, said Campbell County spokesperson Ivy McGowan.
The first session will begin at 11 a.m. that day, a Friday, and run through 12:30 p.m. for eligible members and regulars of the Senior Center.
At 12:30 p.m., a second session will begin for those who are not regular Senior Center visitors but are 70 or older and want to get the vaccine.
Pre-registration is not required, McGowan said. People wanting the vaccine should show up the day of, sign up at the center and wait to get vaccinated. After receiving the shot, they are to stand by for 15 minutes to ensure no allergic reaction.
The vaccine is free and there are no administrative charges attached to getting vaccinated, McGowan said.
Upon arrival, people will be screened for symptoms and asked to wear masks while attending the indoor clinic.
Many of the seniors who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine say they are ready to move on with their lives.
Donna Robbins, 82, is one of those seniors who, after being cooped up and restricted since March, is ready for the vaccine to change that.
“Win, lose or draw, I don’t care anymore,” she said. “I’m getting out of this house one way or the other.”
When Robbins was notified by Public Health about the upcoming vaccination clinic, it led to even more questions about the first-come, first-served approach. While the Senior Center has remained open for much of the pandemic, Robbins praised how the facility handled policies on mask wearing, social distancing and symptom screening as a means of keeping its members safe.
“The Senior Center is just excellent in trying to keep it under control,” Robbins said.
She still questions why vaccinations are not scheduled by appointment and what a potential deluge of the county’s seniors descending on the Senior Center at once will look like in practice.
“I was hoping that it would be by appointment and by age,” she said. “I don’t care what age they start at or how it’s done, but it makes much more sense.”
As it currently stands, there is no telling how many of the eligible seniors in the county will be aware of the vaccine clinic or how many will end up waiting in line come Jan. 22.
“It’s open for anyone over 70,” Robbins said. “So, it’s not just the usual people who come from the Senior Center, the whole county can pour in.”
The age 70 threshold for eligibility is subject to drop to a lower age, depending on further Wyoming Department of Health review, McGowan said.
In Campbell County, 10.7% of the population is age 65 and older, according to U.S. Census data. With a population of just over 46,000, that equates to about 4,900 residents who may be eligible for the vaccine based on age alone.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the Senior Center that day. There are two approved brands in Campbell County, Moderna and Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccine requires an ultra low storage temperature and has a shorter shelf life once thawed, making the Moderna vaccine more flexible for Public Health to work with.
So far, the Pfizer vaccine has been stored at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and used primarily by Campbell County Health. Each vaccine is administered in two doses, roughly three weeks to a month apart.
A second clinic is planned for Feb. 19, when second doses will be given to those who received their first doses Jan. 22. At the second clinic, people can still come to receive their first vaccine dose if they have not already, McGowan said.
