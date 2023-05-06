 Skip to main content
Peabody paints dozer for suicide awareness and prevention

A Caterpillar D11T dozer painted purple and teal in honor of suicide prevention and awareness, housed inside a shop at North Antelope Rochelle Mine in southern Campbell County. In September, Peabody Energy will donate to the cause based on how much dirt the machine moves.

For years, mental health and suicide have been pushed to the side. But one of Campbell County’s largest employers is bringing light to the issue that has plagued the community for years.

Maintenance tech Liz Friedt walks around a recently rebuilt Caterpillar D11T dozer in a shop at Peabody Energy Corp.’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine in southern Campbell County on April 25. The company is planning to raise funds based on how much dirt it moves during September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.
Names of people who died by suicide written on a recently rebuilt Caterpillar D11T dozer in a shop at Peabody Energy Corp.’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine in southern Campbell County on April 25.
A QR code leading to online suicide prevention resources is visible on a recently rebuilt Caterpillar D11T dozer in a shop at Peabody Energy Corp.’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine in southern Campbell County on April 25. The company painted the machine with purple and teal accents to raise awareness for suicide prevention and is planning to raise funds based on how much dirt it moves during September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.
Maintenance employee Ashley McRae walks around a recently rebuilt Caterpillar D11T dozer in a shop at Peabody Energy Corp.’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine in southern Campbell County on April 25. The company painted the machine with purple and teal accents to raise awareness for suicide prevention and is planning to raise funds based on how much dirt it moves during September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.

