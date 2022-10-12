3500 BLOCK FOOTHILLS BOULEVARD: Animal Control officers responded to the report of a pig running at large throughout the Foothills subdivision at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The pig, a “feeder hog,” was found in the 3700 block of Foothills Boulevard going through garbage. The pig was led back to its owner’s residence in the 3800 block of Broadway Street near where the pig was found. The 36-year-old man who owns the pig was ticketed for animal nuisance. Pigs are not allowed as pets in city limits, but the area where the pig lives was recently re-zoned and has agricultural classification that allows for pigs, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
