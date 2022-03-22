Daren Lee Henle, a 57-year-old Gillette man, has been identified as the suspect killed in a police shooting in Gillette Monday afternoon.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Tuesday afternoon that Henle died of multiple gun shot wounds to the torso, but would not clarify how many, citing the ongoing Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation review of the incident.
Henle was pronounced dead at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital emergency room a few minutes after 4 p.m.
The incident began around 3:24 p.m. Monday afternoon when officers responded to the 500 block of East Lincoln Street for the report of a man, since identified as Henle, shooting a handgun in the street.
When officers arrived, they saw the man with the gun. He refused multiple requests to drop the gun, according to a press release from the City of Gillette.
They tried subduing him with a taser but were unsuccessful. They kept asking him to drop the weapon then he pointed it at them at which point “at least one” officer fired and hit the suspect, the press release said.
Life saving measures were performed and he was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital where he died.
Wyoming DCI is reviewing the incident and the Gillette Police Department said no more information will be released until the DCI investigation is finished, including how many officers were involved in the shooting.
The involved officers, who have not been identified, were placed on paid administrative leave.
To the Gillette police department: I am sorry your officer's were placed in this situation, God bless all of you, especially those directly involved! Thank you to all law enforcement!!
