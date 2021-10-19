Pinnacle Bank and Paint Gillette Pink are hosting a pumpkin patch at 3 p.m. Friday at 815 Madison St.

The event will include pumpkin picking, apple cider and fall treats. There will also be a photo spot for fall for family photos.

