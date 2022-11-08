The entrance to the High Plains Grille, part of Gillette College’s 53,000 square foot Inspiration Hall building. The dorm/dining hall, closed since 2020, is slated to be reopened with sports returning to the college in the coming Fall.
With the upcoming return of athletics and Energy City Voices next fall, Gillette College officials aim to reopen the doors of Inspiration Hall, the residential living hall that has been shut down since 2020. More students means more food and to combat that issue, college officials also plan to reopen High Plains Grill, the campus dining facility.
Administration will soon send out requests for bids from dining services that are interested in filling the grill next year, said Anne Larsen, vice president of administrative services.
