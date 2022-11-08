With the upcoming return of athletics and Energy City Voices next fall, Gillette College officials aim to reopen the doors of Inspiration Hall, the residential living hall that has been shut down since 2020. More students means more food and to combat that issue, college officials also plan to reopen High Plains Grill, the campus dining facility.

Administration will soon send out requests for bids from dining services that are interested in filling the grill next year, said Anne Larsen, vice president of administrative services.

