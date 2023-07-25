After trending upwards the last two years, high school enrollment in this year’s summer school session dropped from 251 students in 2022 to 226 this summer, a decrease of 25 students. The success rate also dropped from 76% to 74%.
In total, 373 students who failed a course in the 2022-23 school year were invited to summer school and 226 chose to attend. Of the 320 classes students attempted, they completed 236, which brought the success rate to about 73.8%. Although down from the last two years, the percentage of classes completed is still the third highest success rate in the last six years.
Kirby Eisenhauer, deputy superintendent of the Campbell County School District, told trustees in a dinner meeting last Tuesday, that the sessions are still successful.
“During the school year that (74%) is 0%,” Eisenhauer said. “None of those students had passed those classes, but they were able to attain that through summer school.”
Two seniors were able to earn back credits and graduate with their diplomas.
Eisenhauer also said the drop in enrollment could be attributed to the new math and English intervention positions at Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools. Interventionists give students struggling with coursework extra help during the school year.
“We’re looking glass half full on this,” Eisenhauer said. “We believe that might be associated to the four intervention positions ... we believe they reduced the number of failures and thus the number of students that took the summer school opportunity.”
Students also have the option to decline an invitation to summer school.
Eisenhauer is keeping track of a couple of issues that came about during summer school. Students were warned about vaping before summer school began but Eisenhauer said it continued to be an issue. Nine students ended up being dismissed or referred to law enforcement for vapes.
Another future issue could be staffing of the summer school program. Only two applied for an open math position and one for an open English position.
“As with our current staffing for the regular school year, it seems like it’s becoming a bit more difficult to staff our summer school,” Eisenhauer said. “So that’s something that we’ll try to get in front of.”
Summer school for elementary students began Monday and has about 590 students.
Luke Danforth, special programs director for the district, also gave an update on the summer community living program for students who have individualized education programs and neuro-diverse challenges, like autism or ADHD.
Danforth said the program began last year by the request of parents and students and revolves around giving the students social outings and practicing interactions with others. About 60 students, elementary and secondary combined, went to a movie, bowling and traveled around downtown.
Danforth said students also put together a grocery list and shopped for items. The focus of all activities was to help the students develop skills they can use in real life and for independence.
“It’s just a practice for them to get along with each other and when they didn’t know how, that’s when the instruction came in,” Danforth said.
He said the program has received good feedback from both students and parents.
