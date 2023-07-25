Teacher Shortage
Summer school teacher Dan Hays works with students in June 2022 at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

After trending upwards the last two years, high school enrollment in this year’s summer school session dropped from 251 students in 2022 to 226 this summer, a decrease of 25 students. The success rate also dropped from 76% to 74%.

