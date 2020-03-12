A Sheridan College student and faculty member have been placed under a 14-day quarantine as a precaution after exhibiting possible symptoms of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
"We are in contact with local and state health care officials and incorporating information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help determine our best course of action," said Northern Wyoming Community College District Walter Tribley in a press release. "We are keeping the safety of our students, employees and communities at the forefront of our decision-making, however our core mission is education and we will do everything possible to ensure students reach their goals."
The NWCCD Crisis Management Team has been meeting regularly and will meet again at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss next steps.
All college-sponsored trips, domestic and international, have been canceled, including the Energy City Voices, the Gillette College singing group that flew to Ireland on Wednesday. After landing, the group was sent back to the United States and were on a bus from Denver back to Gillette as of Thursday afternoon.
The University of Wyoming announced Thursday that its spring break, scheduled for next week, has been extended a week to help mitigate the potential spread of the virus.
The NWCCD also has its spring break next week and is considering a similar decision. An extra week of break time also will give the college district more time to prepare and assess it situation and consider alternatives to holding classes on campus, if needed.
"We will communicate further this evening or in the morning," Tribley said. "As we navigate the next few weeks, we will continue to focus on everyone’s safety and student success."
The college district post updates to its situation regularly at sheridan.edu/updates regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.