 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Fielding greatness: Young competitors wrap up the school year outdoors

The sun was out and the wind was blowing on Wednesday, as is typical of Wyoming weather. What wasn’t typical was the number of young competitors hitting the field behind Prairie Wind Elementary School.

Parents, grandparents and school staff gathered to spur on the school’s junior-kindergarten through second graders as they gave it their all in field day. Chants and laughter could be heard downwind of the field, as people made their way up to the start of the competition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.