Fielding greatness: Young competitors wrap up the school year outdoors

Students unfreeze their classmates in a game of turtle tag Wednesday morning during a field day at Prairie Wind Elementary School in Gillette. Students spent about two hours playing a variety of games behind the school in an end of the school year celebration.
The sun was out and the wind was blowing on Wednesday, as is typical of Wyoming weather. What wasn’t typical was the number of young competitors hitting the field behind Prairie Wind Elementary School.
Parents, grandparents and school staff gathered to spur on the school’s junior-kindergarten through second graders as they gave it their all in field day. Chants and laughter could be heard downwind of the field, as people made their way up to the start of the competition.
