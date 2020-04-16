The Powder River Energy Foundation donated $2,500 to help the Salvation Army of Campbell County as it continues to provide food to people who may be struggling because of the coronavirus.
"We have a focus on food insecurity, veterans and senior citizen needs, early childhood education and family domestic abuse," said Foundation Executive Director Jeff Bumgarner. "We stand ready to help anywhere there are needs in those areas."
Organizations can apply for assistance, which is what the Salvation Army of Campbell County did.
"Right now because of COVID-19, their food pantry is under siege as a lot of all of them are," he said.
The foundation requested its board of directors look at what the groups are doing and then report back.
"We would sort of be proactive and find out, gather information on who's having issues then make a direct donation of some amount we felt would be helpful to those organizations," Bumgarner said.
Salvation Army of Campbell County Director Jenny Nell Hurtang said she was appreciative of the donation that will help the organization as it continues to provide food boxes to Campbell County residents.
Since March 18, Salvation Army of Campbell County has given away 2,158 food boxes, including 550 on Tuesday. Most of the food comes from the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
“That’s a lot in a month,” Hurtang said. “We usually do 200 in a month."
Salvation Army delivers to people who can't drive or are quarantined and to people who stop by its warehouse.
Residents from a variety of backgrounds have been coming to pick up food, especially those who do not have any income coming in or have yet to receive a stimulus or unemployment check, she said.
The social service agency has about 20 volunteers who help pack each box containing between 15-20 pounds of nonperishable food like canned goods and crackers.
Most of the volunteers came through Just Serve, a website that helps people find places to volunteer. Among those who have helped out include full-time and retired teachers, teacher aids and other residents who want to be productive in their free time.
"They are doing it out of the goodness of their hearts,” Hartung said.
Those who need food or want to volunteer can visit 620 N. Highway 14-16.
"People don't have to qualify to get food, they can just tell us they need it," she said.
People interested giving a financial donation can send cash or a check payable to the "Salvation Army" to P.O. Box 161, Gillette, WY 82717.
For more information, call 307-682-6982.
