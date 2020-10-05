Gov. Mark Gordon has activated the Wyoming National Guard to help the state Department of Health conduct contact tracing as statewide COVID-19 cases surge.
With an average of 98 new confirmed cases a day over the last 14 days, Wyoming is showing its highest surge since the pandemic began, Gordon said during a Monday afternoon briefing.
“I have to say, our present scenario is extremely concerning,” he said. “This is a serious call to action.”
He pleaded with residents to double down on their attention to basic hygiene and public health guidelines like social distancing, avoiding crowds, hand-washing and wearing masks in public. He also said he is not considering tightening up on health orders after months of gradually loosening them.
“We are trending in the wrong direction,” he said. “What that means, plain and simple, is fewer people are going to feel safe.”
Wyoming remains near bottom of state in terms of virus cases and infection rate, as well has having the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in the nation.
He said that the increase in positives is “perhaps buoyed by the amounts of bogus information out there” prompting more testing.
But the rate of the virus increase also is outpacing the increase in testing, Gordon said.
“We are now surging and that does not bode well for us,” he said. “If you look at our charts, you’ll see how concerning this is.”
Local impacts
Gordon addressed the overall picture for Wyoming, but the level of coronavirus surge in Campbell County is outpacing the state rate, according to Wyoming Department of Health statistics.
As of Monday afternoon, Campbell County had 354 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases. Of those, 89 were active and there have been 297 recoveries. That represents an increase of 73 confirmed cases in a week, or 21% of the county’s overall count over seven days.
Statewide, there were 5,660 active and 969 probable cases, with 1,176 active and 4,484 recoveries. Statewide, new confirmed cases in the past week represents 15.5% of the overall total.
Because of the surge, local and state health officials are having trouble keeping up with a spike in contact tracing associated with the new positives, he said. The Wyoming National Guard will be active for 30 days to help keep up with it.
In response to the local upswell, Campbell County Health has implemented new visiting restrictions as has the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Also, the Campbell County Senior Center has suspended its operations for at least two weeks. That includes all activities and the in-house meal program.
The center will provide curbside pickup of meals like the center did earlier in the pandemic when it was shut down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.