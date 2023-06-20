Campbell County Health’s laboratory was recently named Casper College’s Medical Laboratory Technician Clinical Affiliate of the Year.
This prestigious recognition reflects CCH’s commitment to excellence in clinical education and its significant contributions to the Medical Laboratory Technician, or MLT, program at Casper College.
The program offers a comprehensive curriculum and hands-on clinical experience for aspiring MLTs. As part of their training, students undertake clinical internships at partnering healthcare organizations, providing them with invaluable real-world exposure and enhancing their skills.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Casper College,” said Lynn Todd, Laboratory Director at Campbell County Health, in a press release. “We recognize the importance of investing in the future of Campbell County and Wyoming healthcare by providing quality education and training to students pursuing careers in medical laboratory technology. We are proud to have the resources to take on students and the dedicated staff who mentor them”
Casper College’s MLT program faculty praised CCH for its commitment to providing a quality and immersive clinical experience for students. On top of mentoring students, lab staff must carry on with their critical day-to-day tasks. Clinical partnerships like CCH and Casper College’s are demanding of the host organization and its staff. CCH’s MLTs are highly skilled laboratory professionals and have played a crucial role in mentoring and guiding students during their rotations, fostering their growth and ensuring they receive the best possible education.
“We selected Campbell County Health as the Clinical Affiliate of the Year because of their exceptional support and dedication to our MLT program,” said Dino Madsen, Program Director of Casper College’s MLT program. “Lynn Todd understands the importance of our program and partnership, typically labs will only take one student at a time because it takes a lot of time and effort, Lynn took three.”
CCH’s selection as the MLT Clinical Affiliate of the Year signifies the organization’s outstanding support of Casper College’s MLT program. CCH and Casper College have been partners for over 20 years. Over the years, CCH has consistently demonstrated its dedication to educating the next generation of healthcare professionals by offering exceptional clinical training opportunities.
Local judge reappointed to state commission
The Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics recently announced that Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips to serve another term.
This will be Phillips’ second term on the commission, having served one three-year term already. He was appointed by the Circuit Court Judges Conference.
Wyoming’s Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics is a constitutionally created state agency responsible for reviewing and investigating complaints of violations of Wyoming’s Code of Judicial Conduct by Wyoming judicial officers.
It’s made up of six citizens appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, three attorneys appointed by the Wyoming State Bar, two district court judges and one circuit court judge elected by their respective conferences
