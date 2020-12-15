President-elect Joe Biden following through on campaign promises to curb oil and gas drilling and place a moratorium on federal leases for fossil fuel extraction could cost Wyoming more than $34 billion and nearly 43,000 jobs through 2025.
Through 2040, those balloon to losses in oil and natural gas output, investment and taxes of more than $414 billion and more than 152,000 jobs.
Those numbers are among the findings of a new report by a professor and economist with the School of Energy Resources at the University of Wyoming.
Timothy Considine released his findings, titled “The Fiscal and Economic Impacts of Federal Onshore Oil and Gas Lease Moratorium and Drilling Ban Policies,” on Monday, and it paints a grim financial picture for Wyoming and seven other states with significant energy production from federal lands.
Considine produced the report under a private consulting contract with the Wyoming Energy Authority, which is funded by the state.
“Overall, this study finds that there are significant fiscal and economic losses associated with policies that restrict oil and gas development on federal lands,” Considine wrote.
He also threw shade on the claims by Biden and others who target climate change as a serious threat that drastic action is needed to combat it.
“Advocates of these restrictions argue that these policies are justified because they reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he says in the report. “Even if one believes that oil and gas producers around the world do not offset lost oil and gas production on federal lands, the costs of achieving these emission savings is quite high.”
Viewed from their potential effects on the economy, those costs come “a very inefficient way to combat climate change,” he said.
In addition to Wyoming, Considine examined the potential impacts on Alaska, California, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Utah.
Gov. Mark Gordon is scheduled to discuss Considine’s report and the potential impact of federal lease moratoriums and drilling bans for Wyoming during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. This story will be updated.
