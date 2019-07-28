Kids of all ages with horses of all sizes kicked off a week of Campbell County Fair 4-H events Saturday. Youth horse showmanship, halter and English and programmed riding was on at the Wrangler and Little Levi Arena at Cam-plex.
Among the youth showing their horses was 9-year-old Kaitlyn Binder and her horse, Peanut. In addition to competing in showmanship and halter, she'll be showing rabbits and alpacas at the fair.
