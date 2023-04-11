If the state and local government truly want to address mental health, they have to be willing to spend money on it.
That was the main takeaway from a conversation last week with local legislators, commissioners and elected officials on mental health, particularly when it comes to law enforcement and the courts system.
Across the state and community, there’s been an increased demand and need for mental and behavioral health services. Sheriff Scott Matheny said the jail constantly has inmates who are waiting for a mental evaluation. They don’t belong in jail, but they have nowhere else to go.
“It almost comes down to a human rights issue. We’ve got room in the jail, it’s not like we’re full,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad. “That’s not fair for them to sit in jail because there’s no place for them to get that evaluation done.”
Friday morning, there were seven people in the Campbell County jail who were on hold for the Wyoming State Hospital.
For some inmates, all they need is medication to get them back to normal. But when they’re back out on the street, they don’t have access to that medication, and they end up back in jail in a week or two, Matheny said.
He said it doesn’t matter if the state builds a dozen residential treatment facilities.
“We can have the governor put money into building facilities. Until you get people in those facilities, it’s still not going to help out,” he said.
“It comes down to finding someone to do the services and paying for it,” said Sen. Eric Barlow.
Matheny said he and other sheriffs have told the State Hospital that they’re willing to have space in their jails specifically for a mental health professional to evaluate inmates. While the hospital hasn’t opposed this idea, it doesn’t have the staff to make it happen.
State law requires someone with a certain level of qualifications conduct these evaluations.
“They’re just not (growing) on trees, and how do you get them here?” Barlow asked.
Commissioner Jim Ford wondered if the state’s regulations are too strict.
“Who is setting the bar so high that there’s only one in the state or three in the region? Would it be better off having a little bit of something instead of all of nothing?” He asked. “Would you rather have no mechanic, or a mechanic that can get you running?”
It would take a statutory change to loosen the regulations.
County Attorney Nathan Henkes said while this may be a good thought on the surface, it could have some negative effects, especially in the courtroom. If someone who’s just authorized to prescribe medication has to take the stand, “I’ll eviscerate them on cross-examination because I don’t think that they have the ability to do a diagnosis,” he said.
And when someone’s freedom is at stake, “do you want somebody that is versed in what they’re supposed to be looking for, or someone that just comes and say, ‘get them a little medication’?” Henkes asked.
