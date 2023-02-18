A mature bald eagle scans the landscape in Yellowstone National Park, keeping an eye out for a snack on the snow-covered environment. It can take five years or more for bald eagles to get their white plumage on their head and tails. The bird was chosen as the national emblem of the United States in 1782. In 1784, Benjamin Franklin said he didn’t like the choice of a bald eagle as America’s symbol because ‘He is a bird of bad moral character,’ due to its habit of stealing food from other animals.
Fewer eagles roamed the skies of the Powder River Basin this winter based on the results of a count coordinated by the Bureau of Land Management each year.
On Jan. 7, an eagle count was completed by 90 volunteers who spent their day traveling more than 1,500 miles of public roads and sighting 461 eagles. The count included 291 bald eagles, 141 golden eagles and 24 eagles of undetermined species, according to the BLM. Last year, the survey saw a high of 572 eagles.
