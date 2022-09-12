One man was arrested and three others were ticketed in a sexual exploitation operation Friday afternoon. The Gillette Police Department operation was part of a joint human trafficking training with Detective Joseph Scaramucci, from Texas, and Terri Markham and Jessica Lamb of Uprising Wyoming.
All of the men agreed to pay money for sexual acts, Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.