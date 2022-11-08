The 39th Annual Hobby Harvest is back from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Campbell County Senior Center.
The harvest will include handmade gifts and items from local vendors alongside a bake sale by Senior Center staff. There also will be door prizes. Cinnamon rolls and coffee will be available from 8-10 a.m. or until gone for $5.
