Jennifer Pierce, left, and Alexis Parra look over a display of magnetic jewelry at the Senior Center Hobby Harvest in 2019.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

The 39th Annual Hobby Harvest is back from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Campbell County Senior Center.

The harvest will include handmade gifts and items from local vendors alongside a bake sale by Senior Center staff. There also will be door prizes. Cinnamon rolls and coffee will be available from 8-10 a.m. or until gone for $5.

