A longtime Campbell County rancher was selected to fill the vacant seat on the Campbell County Commission.
After a special meeting Thursday night that included hours of interviews, discussion and multiple votes, the commissioners voted 3-1 to appoint Don Hamm to the board to fill the seat left vacant by D.G. Reardon’s resignation.
Hamm was selected over the two other finalists, Jim Ford and Traci Barkey.
The commissioners took four votes to select Hamm, with the first three votes all ending in a 2-2 tie.
Hamm was the first applicant to be voted on, and Commissioners Bob Maul and Colleen Faber voted for him, while Commission Chairman Del Shelstad and Commissioner Rusty Bell voted against him.
Then a motion was made to appoint Ford. Bell and Shelstad voted for Ford, while Maul and Faber voted against.
Another motion was made, this time to appoint Barkey. This also ended in a 2-2 tie, with Faber and Maul voting against her.
The fourth time around, Bell said he was going to vote for Hamm because he didn’t want the meeting to turn into an hourslong stalemate.
“We could be here till midnight, we could take 45 votes,” he said. “Everybody’s in here, nobody’s stupid. If two people aren’t going to move, then one of the others has to.”
The commissioners then voted 3-1, with Shelstad voting against, to appoint Hamm, ending the meeting after three hours.
Campbell County is where it is today thanks to the foresight of past government officials to make investments in the community, Hamm said, and he hopes to continue that.
“I saw it when we had dirt streets and red roads, a long, long time ago, and look where we’re at today,” he said.
In the next 20 years, Campbell County needs to protect the two industries that helped build it up, Hamm added..
“We need to protect our agricultural community and we need to protect our mineral community as much as we can,” he said.
Hamm, who served on the Campbell County Public Land Board for 12 years, won’t have to wait long before he gets started. The county commissioners have a regular meeting next Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a jump into the deep end of the pool,” he said. “There’s going to be a big learning curve.”
Check in print Saturday for more on this story.
