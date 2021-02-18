The area for this weekend's upcoming Gillette Skijor Derby at Cam-plex has already undergone preparation for two days of racing that is expected to attract hundreds of spectators to the unique racing event.
James Tolson reaches up to grab two rings as Dan Tolson pulls him — while riding Hank — for a time of 27.59 seconds during Skijor USA’s Jackson Hole Skijoring competition at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Skijoring is coming to Gillette this weekend at Cam-plex with events scheduled both Saturday and Sunday with free admission.
The area for this weekend's upcoming Gillette Skijor Derby at Cam-plex has already undergone preparation for two days of racing that is expected to attract hundreds of spectators to the unique racing event.
James Tolson reaches up to grab two rings as Dan Tolson pulls him — while riding Hank — for a time of 27.59 seconds during Skijor USA’s Jackson Hole Skijoring competition at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Skijoring is coming to Gillette this weekend at Cam-plex with events scheduled both Saturday and Sunday with free admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.