A nine- to 10-year prison sentence is being recommended for a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — an incident that led police to 8 ounces of meth at a local hotel

Allen David Jenerou pleaded guilty to the charge last month as part of a plea agreement in which a misdemeanor count of domestic battery was dismissed and a habitual criminal sentence enhancement was withdrawn. That habitual criminal enhancement had been added because Jenerou had two previous felony convictions in Campbell County for aggravated assault and battery and driving while under the influence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.