Back the Blue BBQ
Buy Now

John Wayne serves hot dogs during last year’s Back the Blue BBQ at Bicentennial Park. A similar celebration is planned Sept. 5 at the park.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

307 Patriots will host a day of fun in honor of members of law enforcement.

The group’s second annual “Back the Blue BBQ” will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Bicentennial Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.