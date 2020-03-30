If Wyoming wants to limit the spread of coronavirus and “flatten the
curve,” its residents must remain steadfast and continue to keep their
distance from one another for at least several more weeks.
“We’re looking at continuing social distance aggressively for the next
six weeks or so,” said Dr. David Wheeler, a neurologist from Casper, at
Gov. Mark Gordon’s press conference Monday afternoon.
He said social distancing is especially important when the number of
cases starts to decline, because if Wyoming starts to relax, the
coronavirus could come back, and “all the hard work will be lost.”
Near the end of last week, Gordon extended the closure of public places
to April 17. On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended the federal
social distancing guidelines to April 30.
“At this time, we’re considering whether we want to extend our orders to
correspond with President Trump’s,” Gordon said.
He asked stores to “pace” their customers to avoid having large numbers
of people all in one place.
Gordon signed an executive order Monday that allows businesses with a
restaurant or bar and grill license to sell alcohol with their curbside
or takeout orders. He hopes this will help an industry that “is taking a
hard knock at this particular time.”
Wyoming has had 94 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Sixteen of those
people have been hospitalized, and 24 patients have recovered so far,
said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer.
She expects Wyoming will have at least a hundred cases by the end of the
day Monday.
The state has had two shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile, a
repository of medical supplies and medication for use in a public health
emergency, and has begun shipping medical equipment out to the counties.
Gordon said he’s encouraged by Wyoming’s residents following the social
distancing guidelines.
“I think people of Wyoming know how important this is,” he said. “They
are starting to change.”
