After weeks of being shuttered because of COVID-19, personal care services like barber shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors can reopen beginning Friday under certain conditions to maintain social distancing and limit contact.
The easing of restrictions also includes gyms, which for many in Gillette will mean being able to work out again, but not the way they’ve been used to.
The Campbell County Recreation Center won’t reopen Friday morning, said Rick Mansur, the center’s executive director. He’s meeting with Campbell County Public Health on Thursday about how the center can open and what will and won’t be allowed.
The facility won’t be ready to reopen May 1, but could be ready as soon as Monday, he said. But that could change after meeting with Public Health.
Changes will include limiting the number of people in specific areas and that locker rooms will remain closed, he said.
Other area fitness businesses report they plan to reopen Friday, including:
- American Iron Fitness: Will reopen Friday and resume its 24-hour service, owner Star Collins said. Only 10 people will be allowed to work out at a time and workouts will be limited to an hour during peak times. No spotters will be allowed.
- allDimensions Fitness Center: Will open at 4 a.m. Friday, resuming hours of 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, said owner Toni Hladky. People will be spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines. All patrons will have their own cleaning towels and will be no group training classes or one-on-one training.
- Club Energize: The plan is to open at 5 a.m. Friday, according to its Facebook page. There will be a limit of nine people per room and people need to stay 6 feet apart while working out. Group exercise and personal training will not be available. Locker rooms, showers, whirlpools, steam rooms and saunas will be closed. After using equipment, patrons will need to wipe down the gym equipment with disinfectant.
- CrossFit Brown N Gold: The plan is to open Friday, according to the gym’s Facebook page. Its posted hours are 5-8 a.m. and 3-6:30 p.m. daily.
