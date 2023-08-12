Those driving up to Westwood High School can’t miss the freshly groomed, seeded and fenced ground rolling down the hill on the south side of the building.
Students and faculty at the school have advocated for some sort of outdoor space for years, said Principal Kelly Morehead.
“We don’t have a gym so when we want to have activities outside or for PE (physical education) classes, that’s what we’ll use,” she said.
The 150 students who are set to attend the school can also use the outdoor space at lunch to throw around a football or enjoy the sunshine on some nice landscape. And although looks aren’t the most important part of a school, when something looks good, people can’t help but notice.
“It looks very nice,” Morehead said. “Anything like that that you can do to promote a school is great.”
The $132,000 project was one of many facility updates completed throughout the summer before school begins Aug. 21. During the summer, everything from blacktops to playgrounds and roofing see updates as students and faculty enjoy their summer break.
Coming back from summer vacation, Sean Mathes, school district supervisor of facilities and grounds, said that students will see updates throughout the district, which include:
Campbell County High School
- Sewer line: A more than $200,000 repair to the high school’s main sewer line should lessen plumbing-related shutdowns this school year. Workers from Clearwater Contracting have been repairing the aged and often backed up line.
Thunder Basin High School
- Family and Consumer Science room: The home ec classroom was overhauled this summer with the carpet original to the more than 20-year-old room being laid to rest. The $278,000 update included the replacement of broken cabinets and Lazy Susans along with improvements to the ventilation systems and lighting.
Conestoga Elementary School
- Calming room: Employees await a few more materials before the additional calming room is complete for students coming in the fall, Mathes said. Hladky Construction, Inc. was awarded the bid for about $85,000.
Twin Spruce Junior High
Field updates: Students can look forward to an updated game field. Mathes said the school received irrigation updates and a major sod replacement and football field renovation. The renovation cost about $135,000.
- Flooring: The school’s first floor now matches the second and third floor flooring that was replaced last year. The $424,000 update completed by Two Guys Deco Inc. removed and replaced the junior high’s dated vinyl flooring.
- Gym lighting: Mathes said the competition gyms at both Twin Spruce and Sage Valley junior highs were updated to LED lighting, paid in part through a Wyoming Energy Authority grant.
Paintbrush Elementary School
- Students will notice the classic yellow slide replaced by a new play site. The $128,000 project was funded by the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District. The school also received new carpet and updates to the irrigation and landscape, Mathes said.
Meadowlark Elementary School
- A new playground fit for play is ready for recess. The school also received updates to its blacktop, along with 4-J and Paintbrush elementary schools.
Major projects still underway include the roofing at Wagonwheel Elementary School, the design of Little Powder School north of town and the early stages of the new $38.5 million Aquatic Center located at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Most projects are completed with money provided by the state for major maintenance.
Although Mathes said most updates and repairs are complete, there will be final tweaks and details pushed through just before doors open to students in the next 10 days. The final touches are typical.
“Some (projects) always come down to the day before that need finishing up,” he said. “But that’s just the nature of the beast coming out of summer.”
