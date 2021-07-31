Gillette remembers Mike Enzi as a leader, mentor and friend

Public memorial

A public ceremony to celebrate the life of former U.S. senator and former Gillette mayor Mike Enzi, begins at 1 p.m. Friday at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center located, fittingly, just off Enzi Drive.

Jerrica Mills, the office manager of Gillette Memorial Chapel, confirmed that Pastor Donavon Voigt of First Baptist Church will officiate.

A memorial reception that will be open to the public will immediately follow the ceremony, and it will take place in Pronghorn Center, said Max D'Onofrio, a spokesperson for the Enzi family.

Instead of flowers, the announcement from the funeral home suggested memorials can be made to Project Mercy, Mike and Diana Enzi Scholarship Fund at the University of Wyoming, and the Wyoming Community Foundation Mike & Diana Enzi Charitable Fund.

Enzi died Monday after sustaining injuries in a bicycling accident July 23 near his home.

He served 24 years in the U.S. Senate, 10 years in the Wyoming Legislature and eight years as Gillette's mayor.