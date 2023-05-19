Gillette College nurses prepare to enter workforce
Buy Now

First-year nursing students Dana Kisiel, left, and Kayleigh Mest examine the SIM MAN during an exercise with their nursing instructor at the Gillette College Health Science Education Center in October 2014. The nursing program at the college continues to expand, along with other areas of education and skills development.

 News Record File Photo

Gillette College has been allotted another $180,000 from the state for the hiring of a new nursing program position and the updating of simulation equipment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.